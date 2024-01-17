Previous
‘Rhys’ by gavj
‘Rhys’

Another character appeared at the hatch today!
This is Rhys, and he’s one of our brand new drivers.
Multi talented, hardworking and always up for a laugh👍
-Canon 5DM2 & 28mm f/2.8 lens-
Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful sly smile
January 18th, 2024  
