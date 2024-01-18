Previous
‘Ice World’ by gavj
No it’s not the surface of an Alien planet, this is infact one of our van windscreens, that’s succumbed to the sudden drop in temperature around us.
Makes for a fun monochrome shot👍
-Canon 5DM2 & 28mm f/2.8-
18th January 2024

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
