Photo 384
‘Ice World’
No it’s not the surface of an Alien planet, this is infact one of our van windscreens, that’s succumbed to the sudden drop in temperature around us.
Makes for a fun monochrome shot👍
-Canon 5DM2 & 28mm f/2.8-
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Views
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
18th January 2024 12:51am
Tags
night
,
b&w
,
ice
,
blackandwhite
,
street
,
winter
,
canon
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
cold
,
candid
,
moment
,
monochrome
,
planet
,
wideangle
