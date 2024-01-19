Previous
‘Never waste a view’ by gavj
‘Never waste a view’

End of the day sunshine viewed from top of ‘Cappy Hill’ in Gresley, near my home👍
-Canon 5DM2 & 28mm f/2.8-
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
