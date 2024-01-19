Sign up
Photo 385
‘Never waste a view’
End of the day sunshine viewed from top of ‘Cappy Hill’ in Gresley, near my home👍
-Canon 5DM2 & 28mm f/2.8-
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
light
,
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
street
,
sun
,
canon
,
landscape
,
afternoon
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
wideangle
