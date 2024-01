‘Birthday Curry’

My Birthday tomorrow, so we all frequented the Manzil Tandoori for a celebratory meal.

We all ate to the point of bursting and all had a fabulous time.

Sadly, LooLoo blinked on the the only frame that was in focus 🤣🤣

-Canon 5DM2 & 28mm f/2.8 & Off the camera flash-