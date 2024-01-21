Previous
‘The Number 10’ by gavj
Photo 387

‘The Number 10’

Today was Priya’s 10th Birthday party, and what a frantic & manic event it was too. With dozens of kids running around screaming 🤣🤣
We all had fun and enjoyed lots of this cake you can see👍
-Nikon Z6 & 24-50mm f/4-6.3-
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

