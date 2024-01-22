Previous
Next
‘Jaime’ by gavj
Photo 388

‘Jaime’

First portrait of the week from the hatch.
This is Jaime and he’s one of our brand new Trampers.
He’s a very shy, quiet lad, but extremely friendly and very hardworking.
-Nikon Z6 & 28mm f/2.8 AiS Lens Manual focus only-
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise