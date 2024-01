‘Stormy Night’

Storm Jocelyn in full force tonight. So I grabbed the opportunity to grab a shot of the wind in motion.

Difficult to obtain a steady shot on the tripod as the buffeting was immense, but it’s sharp enough 👍

The trees somehow are resilient to the strong wind, but I captured some motion in them and the sky definitely👍

Nikon Z6 & 28mm f/2.8 AiS Lens Manual focus only-