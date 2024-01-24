Sign up
Previous
Photo 390
‘Morning Moon’
Just arrived home after the night shift and noticed the Moon lurking behind the trees and between the houses, boom, grabbed the moment👍
-Nikon Z6 & 50mm f/1.8 AiS Lens, Manual Focus only-
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
24th January 2024 6:57am
Tags
night
,
b&w
,
moon
,
blackandwhite
,
nikon
,
morning
,
shadow
,
50mm
,
landscape
,
silhouette
,
abstract
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
ambient
,
wideangle
,
niftyfifty
,
sillouete
