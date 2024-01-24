Previous
‘Morning Moon’ by gavj
‘Morning Moon’

Just arrived home after the night shift and noticed the Moon lurking behind the trees and between the houses, boom, grabbed the moment👍
-Nikon Z6 & 50mm f/1.8 AiS Lens, Manual Focus only-
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Gavin.J

