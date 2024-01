‘Photo Bomb’

At the hatch again, and here we have Russell, who’s when he’s not driving, you’ll find him lifting weights and playing Rugby.

He had the window all to himself, until that is the Photo Bomber, Deano popped his head round the edge.

You might remember seeing Deano a few days ago, and he enjoyed it so much, he jumped back into the frame.

-Nikon Z6 & 35mm f/2-D Lens, Manual Focus only-