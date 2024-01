‘Coco & Dave’

My mate Dave came today for Tea & Cakes, and he was honoured to be fussed by our Ragdoll cat, Coco.

She’s a loving cat, but can be very aloof with visitors, but today she was all over Dave.

A bit of an error with the whole framing and missing off Dave’s foot, oops, sorry😻

-Nikon Z6 & 35mm f/2-D Lens, Manual Focus only-