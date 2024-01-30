‘Barriers’

Ever been on the Motorway and seen those safety barriers separating the lanes, when there’s work taking place.

Well this is them before they get there.

Our night shift prepares them, and then 15 x loads of these will follow one another to the pre-determined location motorway works, where they will all get unloaded in turn.

Then during the day, they all come back to get reloaded for the following night.

This operation occurs every single day, all year round.

It’s a good earner for our company too👍

-Nikon Z6 & 35mm f/2-D Lens, Manual focus only-