Photo 397
‘Trailer Park’
Late night service. Wheels off and Brake shoes being replaced.
Mundane, but critical maintenance 👍
- Nikon Z6 & 35mm f/2-D Lens, Manual focus only-
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
0
1
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
398
photos
50
followers
35
following
109% complete
View this month »
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
31st January 2024 11:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
nikon
,
people
,
landscape
,
truck
,
abstract
,
garage
,
candid
,
moment
,
monochrome
,
wideangle
