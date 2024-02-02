Previous
‘Party Time’ by gavj
Photo 399

‘Party Time’

Mel’s 50th was a good bash, and the ‘Gary Barlow Tribute Singer’ was very convincing and extremely good👍
-Nikon Z6 & 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Lens and mounted flash-
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Photo Details

