Photo 399
‘Party Time’
Mel’s 50th was a good bash, and the ‘Gary Barlow Tribute Singer’ was very convincing and extremely good👍
-Nikon Z6 & 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Lens and mounted flash-
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
0
0
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
401
photos
51
followers
35
following
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
Views
1
365
NIKON Z 6
2nd February 2024 8:49pm
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
family
,
nikon
,
fun
,
party
,
people
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
candid
,
moment
,
monochrome
,
flash
,
strobe
