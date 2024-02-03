Sign up
Photo 400
‘Cushion Cat’
Our Ragdoll Coco, is starting to transform into a cushion. Just remember not to sit on her🤣
-Nikon Z6 & 35mm f/2-D Lens, Manual Focus only-
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
0
0
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
401
photos
51
followers
35
following
109% complete
View this month »
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
3rd February 2024 11:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
nikon
,
street
,
animal
,
cat
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
pet
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
ragdoll
,
wideangle
