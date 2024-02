‘Gamer’

This is the ‘Millennium Edition’ Sony PlayStation 2

Twenty Four years old to the day (Checked the receipt)

This edition of the machine, as it turns out, is rare as Rocking Horse poop, apparently, especially in mint condition like mine.

Many fabulous memories with this puppy, and now it’s providing the same kind of excitement as it did to me, for my Grandkids.

Let’s see how long it keeps working 👍

-Nikon Z6 & 35mm f/2-D Lens, Manual Focus only-