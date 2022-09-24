Previous
Sept 24 Blue Heron dancing IMG_7429A by georgegailmcdowellcom
Sept 24 Blue Heron dancing IMG_7429A

This was a pleasant surprise. Initially I wanted to catch the "high stepping". Little did I know that the feathers made it look like it was in a war dance.
24th September 2022

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
