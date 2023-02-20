Sign up
Previous
Next
310 / 365
Feb 20 Pelican Close Up IMG_1195
This pic was a very pleasant surprise. I was on the balcony at HHI and had the camera out when this Pelican veered right and flew right over our building. The result is this great close up.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
0
0
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
20th February 2023 7:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
