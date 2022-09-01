Previous
Sun worshipper sweating like it's his job...
Photo 1235

Sun worshipper sweating like it's his job...

With EarPods in, jamming to some jazz (that's what he said when I asked what he was listening to and whether I could take some shots of him), dude has a drop of sweat about to drop off his nose, and I got it!
Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
