Phantom cowboy by ggshearron
Phantom cowboy

We were in Nashville for a long weekend since Thursday. I saw these boots out on the sidewalk, while I was waiting for my wife to come out of a candy store, and could not pass up the opportunity to get a shot of them. I stood there for maybe 10-12 minutes, and watched many almost trip on them, walk around them, stop and look around for who they might belong to, but myself and no one else ever touched them! I felt kind of like I and others were being filmed from somewhere for our reactions, but could not see someone who might be doing that. Anyway, they made a nice shot....at least in my opinion!
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Glover Shearron

ace
ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
They look lonely alright
March 13th, 2023  
