Phantom cowboy

We were in Nashville for a long weekend since Thursday. I saw these boots out on the sidewalk, while I was waiting for my wife to come out of a candy store, and could not pass up the opportunity to get a shot of them. I stood there for maybe 10-12 minutes, and watched many almost trip on them, walk around them, stop and look around for who they might belong to, but myself and no one else ever touched them! I felt kind of like I and others were being filmed from somewhere for our reactions, but could not see someone who might be doing that. Anyway, they made a nice shot....at least in my opinion!