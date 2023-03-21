Westerville Dave

Now retired worker from Otterbeing University is commonly known as Westerville Dave, due to his being seen all up and down the streets of Uptown for the last 20 years. His usual haunts are two coffee shops, 3 specific corners with seating always present, and in front of The Old Bag of Nails restaurant. A community treasure, who knows just about all of the local dog names and about half of the children that are walking around with their moms and dads. The yellow stains are from the cigars he smokes.