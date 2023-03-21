Previous
Westerville Dave by ggshearron
Photo 1428

Westerville Dave

Now retired worker from Otterbeing University is commonly known as Westerville Dave, due to his being seen all up and down the streets of Uptown for the last 20 years. His usual haunts are two coffee shops, 3 specific corners with seating always present, and in front of The Old Bag of Nails restaurant. A community treasure, who knows just about all of the local dog names and about half of the children that are walking around with their moms and dads. The yellow stains are from the cigars he smokes.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
391% complete

Rick Schies ace
He does look like a friendly soul
March 22nd, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Great portrait, you captured his essence.
March 22nd, 2023  
