Photo 1429
Braun Farm barn in disrepair
It stands in tribute to its decades of use, in these last few weeks of its existence before being torn down for "improvements."
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Tags
barn
,
farm
Rick Schies
ace
A bit of TLC and she'll be looking good
March 23rd, 2023
