Braun Farm barn in disrepair by ggshearron
Braun Farm barn in disrepair

It stands in tribute to its decades of use, in these last few weeks of its existence before being torn down for "improvements."
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
Rick Schies ace
A bit of TLC and she'll be looking good
March 23rd, 2023  
