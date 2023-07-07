Previous
Encroachment at Carlsbad by ggshearron
Photo 1531

Encroachment at Carlsbad

My wife (in pink) walks down to the beach from the street level, eventually past one of the MANY condo complexes built right up to the beach, in Carlsbad, Ca. Kind of sad when you see it up close, really.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

