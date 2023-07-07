Sign up
Photo 1531
Encroachment at Carlsbad
My wife (in pink) walks down to the beach from the street level, eventually past one of the MANY condo complexes built right up to the beach, in Carlsbad, Ca. Kind of sad when you see it up close, really.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details
Album
365: from 2019-2023
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
california
,
carlsbad
