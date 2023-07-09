2- Hour Rain Delay

I was in the Westerville Arts and Music Show again this year and for the first time ever, we had a 2-hour rain delay based on Wes reports, where we had a mandatory close. This is me and my wife Sherry sitting inside our tent, after pulling off about six gallery prints from the outside wall of my screens, and hanging plastic over all of the ones inside the tent, due to a few small holes that have developed over the last 12 years. We en ese up having a second in a row best-ever show, regarding sales. Yesssss!!!