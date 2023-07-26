Previous
Mr. Dilley ruminates by ggshearron
He says he was thinking about his son, who he hasn't seen in awhile and was wondering how his new business is going. I ended up talking to him for about 20 minutes, about family mostly. Nice gentleman.
