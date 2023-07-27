Previous
Espresso Air (view on black) by ggshearron
Photo 1550

Espresso Air (view on black)

One of the more popular coffee shops in uptown, rendered today in B&W, 'cause I wanted to.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
424% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise