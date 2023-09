Sparks fly at Everbowl (gotta view in black)

I was sitting in my car, eating a donut and drinking a cup of coffee while watching two guys installing a couple of awnings in uptown, when I saw this guy getting prepped to cut this piece of pipe so that it could be used as an anchor in the awnings. Pulled my camera out of the armrest and was able to get this shot of the sparks flying on the second try!