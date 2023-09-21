Previous
Resting place by ggshearron
Resting place

Dog added compliments of AI.
Glover Shearron

@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
*lynn ace
great curves and interesting about the dog being added
September 22nd, 2023  
