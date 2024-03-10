Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1769
Reflection (view on black)
This is another shot of my friend Dave (affectionately named Westerville Dave by the community), looking down the street at oncoming traffic, while smoking his cigar, outside the local coffee shop.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3548
photos
99
followers
54
following
484% complete
View this month »
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
2nd March 2024 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
street
,
friend
,
senior
Rick
ace
Great shot of your friend, looking so intently down the road.
March 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close