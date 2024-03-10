Previous
Reflection (view on black) by ggshearron
Reflection (view on black)

This is another shot of my friend Dave (affectionately named Westerville Dave by the community), looking down the street at oncoming traffic, while smoking his cigar, outside the local coffee shop.
Rick ace
Great shot of your friend, looking so intently down the road.
March 11th, 2024  
