Selfies for seniors! by ggshearron
Selfies for seniors!


I saw this gentleman taking multiple photos of himself, guided by his companion for nearly 10 minutes! They WERE having a lot of fun though, as evidenced in this shot.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Dorothy ace
10 minutes, oh my! Did she take any of herself? 😊
March 13th, 2024  
