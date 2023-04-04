Previous
Next
Layers of interest by ggshearron
163 / 365

Layers of interest

I was so excited when I took this shot! There is the first layer - the woman walking from left to right in the frame, just a bit out of focus because my focus is on the second layer.....the couple, deep in conversation and oblivious to others. Then you also have the server behind the counter and the girl in the plaid shirt, serviing the guy in the black and red hat in the middle background. My anticipatory skills really came thru for me here. Tomorrow, if I can remember, I will show you another shot of the couple after the woman walked by ....a study in focus.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise