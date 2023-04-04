Layers of interest

I was so excited when I took this shot! There is the first layer - the woman walking from left to right in the frame, just a bit out of focus because my focus is on the second layer.....the couple, deep in conversation and oblivious to others. Then you also have the server behind the counter and the girl in the plaid shirt, serviing the guy in the black and red hat in the middle background. My anticipatory skills really came thru for me here. Tomorrow, if I can remember, I will show you another shot of the couple after the woman walked by ....a study in focus.