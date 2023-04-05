Sign up
164 / 365
The looks of love
Couple in complete focus on each other ... she smiles and is just about to place her righthand on his left knee. Locked in.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Photo Details
Album
More Goodies
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
2nd April 2023 3:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
street
,
photography
,
couple
,
concentration
