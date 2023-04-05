Previous
Next
The looks of love by ggshearron
164 / 365

The looks of love

Couple in complete focus on each other ... she smiles and is just about to place her righthand on his left knee. Locked in.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise