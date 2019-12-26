Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2158
An Aussie Christmas
The weather was perfect for Christmas lunch to be served indoor/outdoor on the decking with the doors folded back. A wonderful day was had by all :)
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2431
photos
211
followers
137
following
591% complete
View this month »
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
Latest from all albums
2153
272
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
273
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th December 2019 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
australia
,
christmas-lunch
Maggiemae
ace
I think I can see a pool there too. Looks so good!
December 27th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close