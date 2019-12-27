Sign up
Photo 2159
First beach experience!
Unbelievably Issy hasn't been to the beach on any other visit here, so today was very special - and yes, she just loved it :)
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2433
photos
211
followers
138
following
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th December 2019 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Tags
beach
,
girl
,
granddaughter
Babs
ace
What a special day for her.
December 28th, 2019
