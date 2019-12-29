Previous
Where did dad go? by gilbertwood
Where did dad go?

Rafferty and his dad were playing "chasey" at the beach today - Raff's new favourite game. I just loved the fact that Raff could hardly see anything with his hat so low!
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! this is priceless !!
December 29th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Ever so adorable!
December 29th, 2019  
Wylie ace
great suit for the beach!
December 29th, 2019  
Kerry McCarthy ace
So cute!
December 29th, 2019  
Lou Ann ace
He’s darling!
December 29th, 2019  
