Preparing for a scorching day by gilbertwood
Photo 2162

Preparing for a scorching day

We reached today's forecast of 40C (102F) but luckily a cool change came through at 3pm dropping the temperature by 15C - a welcome relief. My state of Victoria has now joined NSW, Qld & SA with 10 fires now burning - luckily none near here.
30th December 2019

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
