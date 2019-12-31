Farewell 2019

it's been a tough decision but I must say farewell to 2019 and this amazing world of 365. I have completed 6 years now and can't begin to explain the joy, happiness, photographic skills, eye-opening experiences and virtual friendships gained from here. However life takes another turn now and I must move away from here with a tear in my eye, but with beautiful memories nothing will ever replace. You got me through a crisis when I started in 2014, then another in 2017 for which I am forever grateful. I will still keep an eye on your photography and comment whenever possible. And hopefully I will still post occasionally specially when the brolly-girls get together, I find a beautiful bird or watch a sunrise or sunset. Thanks from the bottom of my heart.