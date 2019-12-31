Previous
Farewell 2019 by gilbertwood
Photo 2163

it's been a tough decision but I must say farewell to 2019 and this amazing world of 365. I have completed 6 years now and can't begin to explain the joy, happiness, photographic skills, eye-opening experiences and virtual friendships gained from here. However life takes another turn now and I must move away from here with a tear in my eye, but with beautiful memories nothing will ever replace. You got me through a crisis when I started in 2014, then another in 2017 for which I am forever grateful. I will still keep an eye on your photography and comment whenever possible. And hopefully I will still post occasionally specially when the brolly-girls get together, I find a beautiful bird or watch a sunrise or sunset. Thanks from the bottom of my heart.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Denise Wood

Latest from all albums

Sam ace
WOW!!
December 31st, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
So sad to see you go Denise, you and your lovely photos will be missed on this site. I think everyone understands that there is a life out there too. Look after yourself and have a healthy and happy 2020 🤗
December 31st, 2019  
Annie D ace
Oh
I am sad to see you go Denise...I hope you...and the brollie girls...pop in from time to time
December 31st, 2019  
