Flying high by gilbertwood
Photo 2189

Flying high

I went to a circus show with Rafferty and his mum on the weekend - and it was a great show! I was surprised when I downloaded the photos and saw this one which has no editing!! SOOC.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
