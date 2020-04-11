Previous
Next
Thank goodness for modern technology by gilbertwood
Photo 2210

Thank goodness for modern technology

Granddaughter, Tilly had her 6th birthday today so her mother organised a "party" via Zoom. it was fun and hopefully Tilly enjoyed it. We all had to have a cake ready too!
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
605% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a great fun idea! I am sure Tilly had a great time.
April 11th, 2020  
Wylie ace
looks like a great solution. I hope you got the good cake!
April 11th, 2020  
Peter ace
Absolutely brilliant idea Denise, no one missing out well only missing out on hugs and kisses that may have to wait a few more weeks, just stay safe:)
April 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise