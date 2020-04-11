Sign up
Photo 2210
Thank goodness for modern technology
Granddaughter, Tilly had her 6th birthday today so her mother organised a "party" via Zoom. it was fun and hopefully Tilly enjoyed it. We all had to have a cake ready too!
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
2488
photos
209
followers
90
following
Diana
ace
Such a great fun idea! I am sure Tilly had a great time.
April 11th, 2020
Wylie
ace
looks like a great solution. I hope you got the good cake!
April 11th, 2020
Peter
ace
Absolutely brilliant idea Denise, no one missing out well only missing out on hugs and kisses that may have to wait a few more weeks, just stay safe:)
April 11th, 2020
