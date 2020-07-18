Sign up
Photo 2308
The power of the wave
My sister and I sat on the beach yesterday and watched in awe as some great waves rolled in :)
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2595
photos
205
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th July 2020 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
Wylie
ace
Wonderful, I've been a bit sad not to see the current wild seas, though glad I'm not being washed away like some!
July 18th, 2020
