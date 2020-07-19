Sign up
Photo 2309
Ready Set, Go
Caught this egret in various stages the other day when the sky was blue :)
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
bird
,
egret
Diana
ace
Beautiful triptych of the different stages.
July 19th, 2020
