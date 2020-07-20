Previous
The fishing must be good by gilbertwood
Photo 2310

The fishing must be good

The pelican and many cormorants were swimming together for about 5 minutes before the pelican flew off.
20th July 2020

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood

Maggiemae ace
I'm sure this pelican is smiling!
July 20th, 2020  
