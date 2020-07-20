Sign up
Photo 2310
The fishing must be good
The pelican and many cormorants were swimming together for about 5 minutes before the pelican flew off.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
2310
Tags
birds
,
lake
,
pelican
,
cormorant
Maggiemae
ace
I'm sure this pelican is smiling!
July 20th, 2020
