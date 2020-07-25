Previous
Next
A pleasant day after a cold start by gilbertwood
Photo 2315

A pleasant day after a cold start

After yesterday's cold start, the day panned out well and these school children were having a fun lesson :)
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
634% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise