Photo 2315
A pleasant day after a cold start
After yesterday's cold start, the day panned out well and these school children were having a fun lesson :)
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2604
photos
206
followers
94
following
634% complete
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th July 2020 4:06pm
Tags
water
,
lake
,
canoe
