Photo 2314
Cold colourful morning
It was only 1 degree this morning but the sky looked great. The next two are going to be cold too! Thanks for all the great comments on Jack reading his book yesterday - so pleased it made many of you smile and you share my sense of humour :)
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
2
2
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2603
photos
206
followers
94
following
633% complete
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2309
2310
2311
288
2312
289
2313
2314
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th July 2020 8:40am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sea
,
ocean
,
sunrise
,
breakwater
Kane Arlow
Beautiful sunrise, and a big fave for getting out in the cold to capture it.
July 24th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Wonderful sunrise. Great composition and leading lines. Fav.
July 24th, 2020
