Cold colourful morning by gilbertwood
Cold colourful morning

It was only 1 degree this morning but the sky looked great. The next two are going to be cold too! Thanks for all the great comments on Jack reading his book yesterday - so pleased it made many of you smile and you share my sense of humour :)
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Kane Arlow
Beautiful sunrise, and a big fave for getting out in the cold to capture it.
July 24th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Wonderful sunrise. Great composition and leading lines. Fav.
July 24th, 2020  
