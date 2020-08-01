Sign up
Photo 2322
Scatterday
The pigeons helped find Saturday's scatterday when the sun set last night :)
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2611
photos
205
followers
94
following
636% complete
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st July 2020 6:53pm
sunset
,
birds
,
saturday
,
day-of-the-week
Maggiemae
ace
What a lovely word, scatterday! Scatterday night when the moon is out... Not the moon but the birds! Magic! fav
August 1st, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A glorious sunset and a wonderful seascape ! fav
August 1st, 2020
ChristineL
ace
Beautiful!
August 1st, 2020
Wylie
ace
beautiful scene, love the birds.
August 1st, 2020
