Scatterday by gilbertwood
Photo 2322

Scatterday

The pigeons helped find Saturday's scatterday when the sun set last night :)
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Maggiemae ace
What a lovely word, scatterday! Scatterday night when the moon is out... Not the moon but the birds! Magic! fav
August 1st, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A glorious sunset and a wonderful seascape ! fav
August 1st, 2020  
ChristineL ace
Beautiful!
August 1st, 2020  
Wylie ace
beautiful scene, love the birds.
August 1st, 2020  
