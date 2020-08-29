Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2350
The sea in all it's glory
We could have spent many hours watching the sea yesterday - the waves were magnificent and at times at least 3 metres (10 feet) high.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th August 2020 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
ocean
,
waves
,
rock
Diana
ace
Love the sea and can spend hours watching it. Lovely shot of the big splash.
August 29th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Yes its nice to live by the coast!
August 29th, 2020
Babs
ace
It is so soothing watching the waves whatever the weather.
August 29th, 2020
