Previous
Next
The sea in all it's glory by gilbertwood
Photo 2350

The sea in all it's glory

We could have spent many hours watching the sea yesterday - the waves were magnificent and at times at least 3 metres (10 feet) high.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
643% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Love the sea and can spend hours watching it. Lovely shot of the big splash.
August 29th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Yes its nice to live by the coast!
August 29th, 2020  
Babs ace
It is so soothing watching the waves whatever the weather.
August 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise