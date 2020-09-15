Previous
Happy Wood family!! by gilbertwood
Happy Wood family!!

Not my family, but the Wood duck family :) 13 ducklings in total and wandering around our Botanical gardens.
Denise Wood

Lou Ann ace
Oh my! So many young ones! A sweet family photo.
September 15th, 2020  
