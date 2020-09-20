Previous
Only a mother could love these faces! by gilbertwood
Photo 2372

Only a mother could love these faces!

The coot parents we have been watching finally welcomed 5 babies to their nest. All's well :)
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
PhylM-S ace
I love the Coots and their string bean feet but yes, the babies are another story all-together - truly only a mother... Great shot with wonderful detail! Comp is super nice too. If I just focus on the nearest baby (to me, bottom frame) this is so sweet!
September 20th, 2020  
