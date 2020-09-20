Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2372
Only a mother could love these faces!
The coot parents we have been watching finally welcomed 5 babies to their nest. All's well :)
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2674
photos
204
followers
98
following
649% complete
View this month »
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
Latest from all albums
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
302
2371
2372
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th September 2020 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhylM-S
ace
I love the Coots and their string bean feet but yes, the babies are another story all-together - truly only a mother... Great shot with wonderful detail! Comp is super nice too. If I just focus on the nearest baby (to me, bottom frame) this is so sweet!
September 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close