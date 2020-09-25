Previous
Unbelievable! by gilbertwood
Photo 2377

Unbelievable!

Canola and snow! They don't usually go together but we had a snow front pass through about an hour from here. I had to drive up to find some snow and I was pleased I did. Quite a comparison to the canola fields photos I took in this area on Monday!
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Denise Wood

Lou Ann ace
Oh my! Quite a storytelling image!
September 25th, 2020  
Annie D ace
wow quite the contrast
September 25th, 2020  
