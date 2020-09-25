Sign up
Photo 2377
Unbelievable!
Canola and snow! They don't usually go together but we had a snow front pass through about an hour from here. I had to drive up to find some snow and I was pleased I did. Quite a comparison to the canola fields photos I took in this area on Monday!
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
2
1
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2680
photos
203
followers
98
following
651% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th September 2020 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
spring
,
canola
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! Quite a storytelling image!
September 25th, 2020
Annie D
ace
wow quite the contrast
September 25th, 2020
