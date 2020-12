Our American guests

It's not unusual for our Christmases to have some "strays" come and join us. This year my daughter (left) had 2 American girls who had no-one to celebrate with, so of course they were made welcome - and what a great fun day we had. Here they are sitting in front of my son's huge TV screen with a snow scene to remind them of home :) I'm about to have a house full of family to sleep for a couple of nights, so trying to catch up!!