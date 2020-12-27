Previous
Next
it's just NOT an Aussie Christmas........ by gilbertwood
Photo 2462

it's just NOT an Aussie Christmas........

.......if you don't play cricket in the backyard after Chrissy lunch :) And the weather was kind to us to be able to eat on the deck!
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
674% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise