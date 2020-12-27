Sign up
Photo 2462
it's just NOT an Aussie Christmas........
.......if you don't play cricket in the backyard after Chrissy lunch :) And the weather was kind to us to be able to eat on the deck!
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Denise Wood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
25th December 2020 6:30pm
Public
christmas
backyard
cricket
sport
aussie-christmas
